Good progress is being made on a wildfire burning in the Wells-Barkerville region.

Fire Information Officer Lindsay Marks says the BC Wildfire Service is currently working with industry contractors.

“We’re also providing bucketing support on that fire, which you’ll see the helicopters dropping water on that fire. The fire has not grown and we’re not expecting it to jump the guard at this point.”

The Swift River wildfire is about 1,800 hectares in size and is not threatening structures at this point.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now