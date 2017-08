The public will be able to use the Northern Sport Centre (NSC) at UNBC starting on Friday.

Most areas will be open except for the gymnasium and field house.

Programming and drop-in sessions will resume in September.

The facility will be open Monday to Friday from 5:30 AM to 9:00 PM and from 7 AM to 10 PM on weekends for the remainder of August.

Refunds for members are also available.

The NSC has been closed to the public since July 10 in order to accommodate the Cariboo wildfire evacuees.