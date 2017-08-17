Prince George fire crews were kept busy on Thursday afternoon following a reported structure fire in the city.

The blaze occurred just after 5PM on the 1300 block of Village Avenue.

Fifteen firefighters from three halls responded to the incident where they found smoke coming from the back of the home.

According to fire crews, no one was inside the residence at the time of the blaze.

It was later extinguished from the basement.

The cause of the fire is suspicious and the cost of damage is unknown at this time.

No fire personnel sustained any injuries.