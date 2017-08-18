94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
menu
Home
News
News
Sports
Submit News Tip
BREAKING: State of Emergency extended a third time
Kyle Balzer
,
Friday, Aug. 18th, 2017
BC one of seven provinces to experience a cost of living hike in July
Brendan Pawliw
,
Friday, Aug. 18th, 2017
TEDxUNBC announces three more names to presenter’s ballot
Kyle Balzer
,
Friday, Aug. 18th, 2017
Video
News
94.3 The GOAT
Cotter & Lew
Country 97 FM
Kurt & Carol
We’re Gonna Party Like It’s Your Birthday!!!
Lew MacDonald
,
Friday, Aug. 18th, 2017
You can help protect your bike with the Prince George RCMP this month
Wayne Carrasco
,
Thursday, Aug. 17th, 2017
Aug 17 – B C N E
Kev Cotter
,
Thursday, Aug. 17th, 2017
Win
Garth Getaway with Central Mountain Air
Kira Rogers
,
Wednesday, Aug. 2nd, 2017
Perk Up Your Patio with Decked Out Home & Patio Ltd.
Michael Lamont
,
Monday, Jul. 24th, 2017
Country Music Panel
Kira Rogers
,
Wednesday, Oct. 12th, 2016
Events
Community Calendar
Submit Event
Listen Live
94.3 GOAT FM
97 Country FM
On Air
Football Pool
Shows & More
94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
Talent
94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
FOREIGNER
Kev Cotter
,
Monday, May. 29th, 2017
May 9th is Election Day
Wayne Carrasco
,
Monday, May. 8th, 2017
TIM & FAITH TRIP FOR 2 TRIVIA
Bryce Duffield
,
Monday, Apr. 17th, 2017
Wildfires Info
Country Music Panel
GOAT Morning's with Cotter & Lew
We’re Gonna Party Like It’s Your Birthday!!!
SHARE ON:
Lew MacDonald
,
staff
Friday, Aug. 18th, 2017
Related Posts
Aug 17 – B C N E
Kev Cotter
,
Thursday, Aug. 17th, 2017
Aug 16 – What would you like to know About Mr Rodgers
Kev Cotter
,
Wednesday, Aug. 16th, 2017
Aug 15: The Bear Necessities
Kev Cotter
,
Tuesday, Aug. 15th, 2017