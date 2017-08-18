TEDxUNBC has added three women to its speakers list for the upcoming lecture series.

Leona Prince, Cori Ramsay, and Shobha Sharma were selected through the event’s application process and received high praise from organizers.

TEDxUNBC President Grant Bachand is looking forward to hearing their perspectives on the theme of ‘Dispelling Misconceptions.’

“We were very impressed by the concepts they wanted to talk about, and they’ve already been working with our team for a while. They’re going to be talking about various different things and we’re very excited to have them on our ballot.”

Prince is scheduled to speak about her volunteer and work experiences with indigenous peoples, Ramsay will talk to her passion about providing a better living wage for Northern BC rural areas, and Sharma will discuss her work in India.

Bachand is hoping TEDxUNBC guests will leave with more positivity towards their own community.

“You leave with a thought-provoking idea or you leave with something nagging in your brain that hopefully you’ll take with you for the rest of your life. The whole point of TED is to create an experience for our audience and allow them to be captivated by the ideas that these speakers are bringing.”

He adds there’ll be one more speakers announcement in the weeks ahead; there are currently six people on the list of presenters.

TEDxUNBC takes place on September 30th in the Canfor Theatre.