On August 21, the moon will pass across the face of the sun

The eclipse will be visible across most of the US and in parts of Canada

This is the first time a total eclipse has been visible in North America in 99 years

“We’ll get another one April 8, 2024 and that will run from Mazatlan across the US and across Canada passing almost directly over Toronto and through the Maritimes as well.” – Blair Stunder

In Prince George, about 70% of the sun will be covered

The eclipse will begin around 9:15 and will finish around 11:30 am

The peak will occur at 10:23 am, according to Stunder

If you’re planning to watch the eclipse, make sure you have proper eye protection

Exploration Place is hosting an eclipse viewing event with a variety of activities