WorkSafeBC is reporting 44 construction worker deaths in 2017 so far, as a result of asbestos exposure.

The agency is reaching out once more to all businesses in better protecting their employees and any negligence could end in stop-work orders and fines.

“We wanted to get homeowners to understand their responsibilities,” says Vice President of WorkSafeBC Prevention Services.

“Now, we’re really ramping up our direction to asbestos contractors, demolition contractors, and general renovation contractors so that they know what they need to do when it comes to asbestos.”

He adds they’re sending out officers to perform workplace inspections.

“With that approach, we want to remind them, if you will, of their responsibilities so then hopefully, when our officers do come out and inspect their sites, they’re doing everything right and we catch them doing it right that way.”

Since 2007, there have been 605 deaths from asbestos-related diseases, which Johnson calls an alarming number.

Buildings built before 1990 being renovated is most vulnerable to asbestos growth and exposure.

VIDEO: