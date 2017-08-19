A couple of Prince George golfers finished in the top 10 at the BC Juvenile Golf Provincials Championships in Nelson.

Natasha Kozlowski ended up fifth out of 15 on the girl’s side, while Cody Bailey tied for eighth out of 56 in the boy’s division.

Kozlowski came in at 239 (+17), with rounds of 81, 76, and 82, which was 15 shots off the pace.

Bailey had a 226 (+10) total, which left him 19 strokes from the top.

He posted scores of 78, 76, and 72.