The Prince George Spruce Kings have added a tall, veteran presence to their defensive line-up for the upcoming 2017-18 season.

Defenceman Chays Ruddy has been acquired from the Notre Dame Hounds of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) by way of the Trenton Golden Hawks of the Ontario League (OJHL), in exchange for rights to forward Hunter Luhmann, and future considerations.

The 20-year-old spent the last two seasons in Trenton, which included a trip to the 2017 RBC Cup in his hometown of Cobourg, Ontario.

Spruce Kings General Manager Mike Hawes says his experience and great character will be big assets to his squad.

“He was a big part of a very good team in Trenton last season that earned its way to the National Championship. He will be leaned on heavily here to provide leadership on and off the ice, and will be a big piece of our team this season.”

Ruddy tallied 14 points (1G, 13A) while picking up 99 penalty minutes in 45 games with the Golden Hawks last season.

He will join the team on Thursday, August 24th for training camp at the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena (RMCA).