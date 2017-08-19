The Prince George Cougars’ 24th season nearing its beginning, and the team’s newest recruits are getting a taste of Northern BC hockey at training camp.

The Cats are going to be showcasing its fresh faces and new talents in the form of inter-squad games this Friday through Monday at the CN Centre, in which the public is invited to watch.

The schedule includes the following:

AUGUST 25TH:

Young Guns Game = 4PM

AUGUST 26TH:

Team CHARA vs. Team BYFUGLIEN = 10AM

Team CONNOLLY vs. Team HAMHUIS = 12:15PM

Team BREWER vs. Team BYFUGLIEN = 2:30PM

Team CHARA vs. Team CONNOLLY = 4:45PM

Team BREWER vs. Team HAMHUIS = 7PM

AUGUST 27TH:

Team CHARA vs. Team BREWER = 10AM

Team BYFUGLIEN vs. Team HAMHUIS = 12:15PM

Team CONNOLLY vs. Team BREWER = 2:30PM

Team CHARA vs. Team HAMHUIS = 4:45PM

Team CONNOLLY vs. Team BYFUGLIEN = 7:15PM

AUGUST 28TH:

BLACK vs. WHITE Game = 7PM

For more information, you can click here.