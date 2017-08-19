The Prince George Cougars’ 24th season nearing its beginning, and the team’s newest recruits are getting a taste of Northern BC hockey at training camp.
The Cats are going to be showcasing its fresh faces and new talents in the form of inter-squad games this Friday through Monday at the CN Centre, in which the public is invited to watch.
The schedule includes the following:
AUGUST 25TH:
- Young Guns Game = 4PM
AUGUST 26TH:
- Team CHARA vs. Team BYFUGLIEN = 10AM
- Team CONNOLLY vs. Team HAMHUIS = 12:15PM
- Team BREWER vs. Team BYFUGLIEN = 2:30PM
- Team CHARA vs. Team CONNOLLY = 4:45PM
- Team BREWER vs. Team HAMHUIS = 7PM
AUGUST 27TH:
- Team CHARA vs. Team BREWER = 10AM
- Team BYFUGLIEN vs. Team HAMHUIS = 12:15PM
- Team CONNOLLY vs. Team BREWER = 2:30PM
- Team CHARA vs. Team HAMHUIS = 4:45PM
- Team CONNOLLY vs. Team BYFUGLIEN = 7:15PM
AUGUST 28TH:
- BLACK vs. WHITE Game = 7PM
For more information, you can click here.
08/28/2017. pic.twitter.com/Q0rMBV3KQu
— PG Cougars (@PGCougars) August 11, 2017