The host Prince George Grays finished third at the Western Canadian Baseball Association senior men’s championship at Citizen Field.

The Grays were eliminated in the semi-finals of the four team tournament after a 10-9 loss to the Southwest All-stars from Manitoba.

The Southwest All-stars went on to capture gold with a 7-5 triumph over the Saskatoon Outlaws in the final.

In the semi, Prince George gave up seven runs in the second inning before scoring two in the 3rd, one in the 4th, three in the 5th and three in the 8th to take a 9-7 lead.

Manitoba tied the game with a pair of runs in the bottom of the 7th and won it with a run in the bottom of the 9th.

The Grays went 1-2 in the round robin (6-5 loss to Manitoba, 10-0 victory over Nanaimo Cardinals and 11-2 loss to Saskatoon) before skunking Nanaimo 14-0 in quarter-final.

#

The Prince George Lomak Midget Knights lost 4-1 to Saskatchewan in the final of the Western Canadian Baseball

Association 18-and-under AA championship in Kamloops.

The Knights bring home silver from the five-team tournament.

