Photo Courtesy of the PGYBA Knights/Twitter after they won Provincials

The BC champion Prince George Lomak Midget Knights earned silver at the Western Canadian Baseball

Association 18-and-under AA championship in Kamloops.

The Knights fell 4-1 to the Northwest Prairie Pirates of Saskatchewan in the final of the five team tournament.

Prince George finished in a three way tie for 2nd place after round robin action with a 2-2 record but advanced

to the championship game on run differential.

In the round robin, the Knights lost 14-5 to Saskatchewan, whipped the Kamloops River Dogs 12-3, blanked the

Portage Pirates of Manitoba 2-0 and lost 1-0 to the Black Gold Giants of Alberta.