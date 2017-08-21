Photo Courtesy of the PGYBA Knights/Twitter after they won Provincials

The BC-champion Prince George Lomak Midget Knights earned silver at the Western Canadian Baseball Association (WCBA) U-18 AA Championship in Kamloops.

The Knights fell 4-1 to the Northwest Prairie Pirates of Saskatchewan in the final of the five team tournament.

Congrats to Team @Baseball_BC on winning Silver at the Western Canada Baseball Championships in Kamloops. pic.twitter.com/HnvLvIrdvr — Coach Chris (@CoachChrisCA) August 21, 2017

Prince George finished in a three way tie for second place after round robin action with a 2-2 record, but advanced to the championship game on run differential.

In the round-robin, the Knights lost 14-5 to Saskatchewan, whipped the Kamloops River Dogs 12-3, blanked the

Portage Pirates of Manitoba 2-0, and lost 1-0 to the Black Gold Giants of Alberta.