City Council will revisit the upcoming referendum on replacing the Four Seasons Pool and Fire Hall #1 at tonight’s regular meeting.

Council will discuss official ballots, building locations, and project funding methods. As it stands, these two buildings would cost $50 million and be repaid over 20 years.

Prince George residents will have their say on whether Council can borrow the money during a referendum vote on October 28th. In June, the City launched a digital information campaign to educate residents about the referendum.

Council will also see a presentation from UNBC’s ‘Inspiring Women Among Us’ team. The committee is seeking the city’s support ahead of some upcoming events, including a talk by The Honourable Elizabeth May in mid-October and conference in late-November.

Tonight’s meeting begins at 6 PM in the city chambers.