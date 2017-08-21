A homicide investigation is underway following the discovery of a body this weekend.

Just before 8 o’clock yesterday morning, the Prince George RCMP received a report of a suspicious death on Noranda Road.

Local officers and the BC Coroners Service attended the scene and found an adult man inside a vehicle.

The Serious Crime Unit and the Forensic Identification Section were called in to investigate.

The investigation is in its early stages. Further updates will be provided once they become available.