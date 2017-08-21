The Province is urging Cariboo residents to conserve water.

Valerie Cameron is the Water Stewardship Manager for the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations.

She says we are currently experiencing level 3 drought conditions.

“Which means very dry in the Cariboo in the middle Fraser area. So we were looking at things like well levels, stream levels, water availability for water usage.”

Cameron says when we get to level four, which is the highest reading, drought conditions are very extreme and that is when the government starts to look at the possibility of regulating water usage.

For now, Cameron says they are asking people to voluntarily reduce their water use by 30 percent by doing things like limiting outdoor watering, taking shorter showers and don’t leave the tap running.