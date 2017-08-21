It was a good weekend on the track for Prince George Cyclist Callie Swan.

The 19-year old finished in first place in the Elite Women’s Omnium at the 2017 BC Provincial Track Championships in Victoria

Swan is fresh off competing at the Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg.

She says it was nice to win after not competing in a track race in almost two years.

“My last competition was in 2015 and I definitely had expectations going into the race but you always want to be on the top step but I was happy with anything and it was a really fun weekend of racing. It was exciting to win the Omnium for sure.”

It wasn’t much of an adjustment competing in a shorter, more compact race Swan says.

“It’s more tactical on the track as you have to be more aware, everyone’s racing in a bunch and you have to be always watching what everyone’s doing and going with all the moves. In a road race, you have like 80 kilometers to figure out what you’re going to do but in track racing, the races are 5,10,15 minutes at the max.”

Swan won’t be resting on her laurels thanks to another key race that is just around the corner.

“The Whistler GranFondo is the first weekend of September and it’s a 122-kilometre race from Stanley Park in Vancouver to Whistler and is an awesome race with a big prize purse so hopefully we get lots of the pros to come there and pick up the grand prize. I am hoping for a top 10 finish there and would be an awesome way to end my season and then head to the Canadian Track National Championships track in Milton, Ontario the very end of September.”

Swan is a member of The TaG Cycling Race Team in Victoria.