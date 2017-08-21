Prince George City Council is gearing up for a referendum in October

The City wants to borrow the $50 million dollars needed for the projects

That money would then be repaid over 20 years

If approved, the pool will be moved across 7th Avenue – where the Days Inn currently stands

The Fire Hall would be moved out of downtown to a more central location on Massey

Council needs voters to approve the plan – a referendum will take place October 28

Council says the Four Seasons Pool and Fire Hall #1 both need to be replaced