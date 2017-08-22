It looks like two northern credit unions won’t be merging, at least for now.

Both Integris and Lake View Credit Union have been discussing a possible merger since March. After many meetings, Lake View Board Chair Joe Judge says the timing just wasn’t right.

“Right now, we’re just going to set it aside. We’ll wait until everybody settles down and see what happens with the economy. We’ll have a look at it again in, who knows, in a couple of years,” he says, “At the end of the day, what we’re representing is our neighbour’s money, our family’s money, people who’ve invested there so we want to be very careful about what we do with that.”

Lake View has 10,500 members with assets over $310 million in Dawson Creek and surrounding northeastern communities, while Integris serves 25,000 members with $1.4 billion in assets, in the Cariboo and Prince George areas.