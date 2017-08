North District Traffic Services (NDTS) haven’t given up on a two-year-old fatal crash investigation.

Two lives were claimed on Wednesday, August 9th, 2015 during a crash on Highway 16 near Guest Road, west of Prince George.

In hopes the public can identify the driver of a vehicle that may have been first on the scene, RCMP have released the following photo:

Police believe the people in that vehicle may have information about that crash and could possibly help RCMP in the investigation.