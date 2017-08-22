The Prince George Spruce Kings have traded 20-year-old defenseman Bryan Allbee to the Chilliwack Chiefs in exchange for future considerations.

Allbee had joined the Spruce Kings part way through last season and played 19 regular season and 6 playoff games with the team after spending the previous two and a half seasons playing in the Western Hockey League.

“Bryan and I had several discussions over the summer on what was best for him moving forward towards his last season of junior hockey. He had expressed to me that although he enjoyed his time with the Spruce Kings he would prefer to not deal with the distractions that come along with any player who plays in their hometown. As the GM of a team, you have to have the best interest of the team at the fore front of your decision making at all times but that being said you also have to consider what is best for these young men individually as well. Bryan is a good young man and we wish him nothing but success with his new team,” said Spruce Kings General Manager Mike Hawes.

The team’s training camp gets underway this Thursday, August 24th and ends Sunday, August 27th with the Annual Training Camp All-Star game at 10:00 am.

All camp sessions including the All-Star game will take place at the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena and are free to attend for our fans and the public.