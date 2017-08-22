BC’s Tourism sector continues to see a flood of international arrivals.

According to Stats Canada, the province enjoyed a 5.3% increase in June when compared to the same time last year.

That equates to 35,000 more visitors in BC while year-to-date international entries are up 4.1%.

Tourism PG CEO, Erica Hummel says they’re enjoying similar success across the board.

“We are showing a 6% increase this June over for June and we are seeing the Asian market increase by 11%. You would be surprised at the number of BC and Alberta residents that have actually come in this year as were up 11% for BC and the rest of Canada combined is up around 70%.”

Tourists from Germany and Australia led the way in notable increases in June compared to the same time last year at 31% and 26% respectively.

Both countries saw a jump in air capacity to the province of 37.8% and 20.4%.

Hummel adds residents from both countries spend a little time up north. “Those are the markets that really love the wilderness and they have extended holidays here in the north and they tour the circle route and they take the ferry down south. It’s large trip that usually takes several weeks and we see tons of Germans, Australians and all sorts of Brits.”

Other notable international increases include Mexico (12.3%), China (9.3%), and France at (8.8%).

Despite the wildfires, the Europeans are still making the trek since they have to book their trip further in advance.

Tour operators and travel agents have been forced to reroute certain trips due to the fires.

Hummel expects domestic tourism numbers to take a bit of a hit this summer thanks to the wildfires that have ravaged much of the province.

“Markets in British Columbia that travel within the province and people that travel from Alberta those markets will certainly decline this year. Those farther afield markets tend to book a year in advance with a tour operator they have less opportunity to switch that up, and they are tending to come anyway and that’s why we’re seeing that big growth internationally.”

Tourism in BC supports nearly 19,000 businesses and 127,000 employees in the province.

BC saw over 5.5 million international visitors in 2016 – an increase of 12.3%.