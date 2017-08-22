There will be 2,500 service hours added to Prince George’s public transit system after the Labour Day weekend.

Riders will see a major change to weekend service. Sunday buses will begin an hour earlier and end an hour later. The 88 Westgate, 89 Hart, and 15 UNBC/15th will have 30-minute service between 10 AM and 5 PM every Saturday.

Throughout the week, eager UNBC students will benefit from a few earlier services says BC Transit spokesperson Jonathon Dyck.

“There’s going to be some extra service on route 15/UNBC. That’s one of our heavier used routes in that region so we’re looking forward to introducing that new service and it will come into effect starting September 5th right for the start of school.”

BC Transit is also adding a brand new route, the 10 “Spruceland Connector,” taking riders from Spruceland Mall to and from downtown. The route 1 Heritage/10th, will now serve the neighbourhood in both directions, run every 30 minutes at peak times and every 60 minutes at other times. Because of this new route, Dyck says BC Transit will discontinue route 11 Heritage/10th to avoid redundancy.

These additions are funded by both the municipal and provincial governments.