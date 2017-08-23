Springwood Elementary will be opening its doors to students once again this fall
The school was closed in 2010 due to declining enrollment
The district school board decided to re-open the school in April
After years of disuse, the building is being upgraded
Springwood will serve between 180 and 200 kids from kindergarten to Gr. 7
The school’s reopening was a direct result of the agreement reached between BC’sLiberal government and the BC Teacher’s Federation
Smaller class sizes were part of the deal and Springwood is providing extra space in School District 57