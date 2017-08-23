Springwood Elementary will be opening its doors to students once again this fall

The school was closed in 2010 due to declining enrollment

The district school board decided to re-open the school in April

After years of disuse, the building is being upgraded

Springwood will serve between 180 and 200 kids from kindergarten to Gr. 7

The school’s reopening was a direct result of the agreement reached between BC’sLiberal government and the BC Teacher’s Federation

Smaller class sizes were part of the deal and Springwood is providing extra space in School District 57