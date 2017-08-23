The Prince George Spruce Kings’ 2017 Training Camp is taking place this Thursday to Sunday to prepare for the 2017-18 season.

All events are open to the public to see the new players compete for a good spot on the roster.

The Kings are also set to play three pre-season games, including one at home against the Grande Prairie Storm of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL).

The game is slated for Saturday, September 2nd at 7PM.

All events take place at the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena (RMCA); the training camp schedule is as follows:

THURSDAY, AUGUST 24TH:

4PM = Camp Registration, Heights & Weights in Lobby of the RMCA

*Dressing Rooms are in Brackets

Session 1 = 6PM – 7PM = Team BLUE Practice (1)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25TH:

Session 4 = 9AM – 10:15AM = Team BLUE Fitness Testing

*Fitness Testing takes place at the YMCA of Northern BC – 2020 Massey Drive

Session 7 = 2PM – 3:30PM = Inter-Squad Game #1, Team BLUE (1) vs. Team RED (2)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26TH:

Session 10 = 10AM – 12PM = Inter-Squad Game #4, Team RED (2) vs. Team WHITE (3)

*All Star Game Rosters to be posted after Session 12

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27TH:

Session 13 = 10AM – 1PM = All Star Game, P.G.S.K. BLUE (1) vs. P.G.S.K. WHITE (2)

*Player interviews to take place immediately after Session 13