As of noon today, campfires will be allowed once again in parts of the Prince George Fire Centre.

“Prince George, Fort St. James, Mackenzie, Peace and Fort Nelson forest districts have been cleared but the Vanderhoof forest district still has a campfire ban in that area,” says Olivia Pojar, fire information officer.

Fires of any kind are still banned in provincial parks and on Crown Land.

Category 2 and 3 open fires along with the use of sky lanterns and burning barrels and cages of any size remain prohibited.

Pojar adds a change in the weather conditions is mostly responsible for the move. “We are starting to see more seasonal temperatures and it is so much cooler overnight and when that happens it allows for a reduction in wildfire activity over the night and also the risk of spread is less.”

Even with the relaxed restriction, Pojar still urges people to use their common sense when outdoors. “We’re still seeing a very high level of wildfire activity across the province, especially in the Cariboo and Kamloops areas and we still need to have the resources available to suppress those fires that affect life and property. Any human caused campfires caused by the spread of a campfire or unattended campfire is just unacceptable.”

Anyone not abiding by an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of $10,000, or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.