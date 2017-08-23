Prince George Firefighters have announced the backyard campfire ban put in place by the City has officially been lifted as of Wednesday at Noon.

This comes as the Prince George Fire Centre, and most other fire centres in the province, has lifted its regional ban on campfires as well.

“The BC Wildfire Service had lifted there’s as well, and the only thing people have to keep in mind is if there’s an air quality advisory, then there’s still no burning, but of course that changes on a regular basis,” explains Fire Rescue Chief John Iverson.

He advises residents to stay up-to-date with the Wildfire Service and Northern Health with the right information in this time despite the immediate lift.

Chief Iverson also thanks the City of Prince George and the public for their patience during the crisis.