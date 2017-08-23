Some Hart residents recently chose not to have their sewer systems hooked up to the city’s, instead deciding to keep using their septic tanks.

Northern Health’s Environmental Health Team Lead for Northern Interior Dale Chen says as long as systems are running well, the healthcare provider sees no issues.

He believes the safest option would be an upgrade. That way, homeowners don’t run the risk of soil contamination or pipes backing up, among other problems. However, Chen adds an aging septic system – even the older ones in the Hart – poses no risks if maintained properly.

“We’re not saying either way that it’s good to get hooked up or not but homeowners, regardless of the decision, need to have that plan in place so when the time comes and they’re experiencing some sort of problem with their system they are prepared for it.”

These systems don’t have an expiry date but it’s important routinely cleans and inspect their systems. Chen says each is a little bit different.

“If you’ve got a house that was previously heavily occupied and then the system is getting a lot of stress but then later on you only got a single person living there the system has a chance to recover and might be able to last much longer.”

Property owners in the Hart (west to Montgomery Crescent, east to Winslow Drive & Croft Road, and south to Langley and Dundee) recently chose not to install the system. Despite an original petition going before council about the upgrade, only 37 residents vote for the hookup. The project needed at least 53 to move forward.