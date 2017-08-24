Get the marshmallows ready! Campfires are now allowed in most of the Prince George Fire Centre
A total burning ban was introduced on July 10 due to extremely dry conditions
In the Vanderhoof Forest District, that burning ban still stands – no fires of any kind are allowed
Recent rains and cooler temperatures prompted the relaxation of the ban
“We are starting to see more seasonal temperatures and it is so much cooler overnight. When that happens it allows for a reduction in wildfire activity over the night and also the risk of spread is less.” – Olivia Pojar, Prince George Fire Information Officer
Sky lanterns, burning barrels and cages and binary exploding targets are still prohibited
Fires larger than 0.5 M square – Category 2 and 3 – are also banned
Campfires are still prohibited in provincial parks and on Crown land
However, the City of Prince George has now lifted its ban on open burning