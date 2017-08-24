94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
menu
Home
News
News
Sports
Submit News Tip
PG Police seeking witnesses after recent homicide
Brendan Pawliw
,
Thursday, Aug. 24th, 2017
Don’t be tempted by too-good-to-be-true offers: RCMP
Kyle Balzer
,
Thursday, Aug. 24th, 2017
BC government says it’s time for a ‘renewed direction’ for ICBC
Shannon Waters
,
Thursday, Aug. 24th, 2017
Video
News
94.3 The GOAT
Cotter & Lew
Country 97 FM
Kurt Flesher
Aug 24 – A&W Burgers to Beat MS Day!!!!
Kev Cotter
,
Thursday, Aug. 24th, 2017
Best News Ever!
Kurt Flesher
,
Thursday, Aug. 24th, 2017
Get the marshmallows ready! Campfires are now allowed in most of the Prince George Fire Centre
Wayne Carrasco
,
Wednesday, Aug. 23rd, 2017
Win
Garth Getaway with Central Mountain Air
Kira Rogers
,
Wednesday, Aug. 2nd, 2017
Country Music Panel
Kira Rogers
,
Wednesday, Oct. 12th, 2016
Events
Community Calendar
Submit Event
Listen Live
94.3 GOAT FM
97 Country FM
On Air
Football Pool
Shows & More
94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
Talent
94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
DALLAS DOES PRINCE GEORGE
Bryce Duffield
,
Tuesday, Aug. 22nd, 2017
THE OFFSPRING
Kev Cotter
,
Tuesday, Aug. 22nd, 2017
ESCAPE GOAT 5
Kev Cotter
,
Monday, Aug. 21st, 2017
Wildfires Info
GOAT Morning's with Cotter & Lew
Aug 24 – A&W Burgers to Beat MS Day!!!!
SHARE ON:
Kev Cotter
,
staff
Thursday, Aug. 24th, 2017
Make sure you grab a Teen Burger Today at A&W today!
Related Posts
Aug 23 – Offspring Pre-Sale Code…
Kev Cotter
,
Wednesday, Aug. 23rd, 2017
Aug 22 – CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT!
Kev Cotter
,
Tuesday, Aug. 22nd, 2017
Aug 21 – Eclipse Day!
Kev Cotter
,
Monday, Aug. 21st, 2017