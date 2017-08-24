The Burgers to Beat MS fundraiser is well underway at A & W locations in Prince George.

Two dollars from every teen burger will be donated to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada.

The city has rallied behind the fundraiser in a big way. “In the last couple of years, we have been pretty much at the top in Canada and also in BC. Last year, the Westgate location itself is the primary location because of all the games and the fun that we have and that is where most of the funds that we raise come from,” says Brent Martindale, area manager.

The Westgate location raised over $7,100 last year.

Today is Burgers to Beat MS Day! $2 from every Teen Burger sold today will help beat MS. pic.twitter.com/YZ7L4vPBYz — A&W Canada (@AWCanada) August 24, 2017

They will be hosting a silent auction, along with an A & W Root Beer float and car show tonight at 5 pm.

The fast food chain is stepping up their game this year says MS Society North chapter board member Sandra Stibrany. “Last year, it was one dollar for every burger sold that went to the fundraising and this year A & W has doubled that so we’re looking to raise more money and hopefully everybody will have fun tonight at Westgate.”

Stibrany couldn’t be more pleased with the restaurant’s efforts during the duration of the campaign. “The MS Society really appreciates the work that A & W does with their 900 franchises across Canada and this is MS Day across Canada as Burgers to Beat MS goes. The funds that are raised have been almost 9 million dollars in 8 years of fundraising and it goes to research. Let’s try and find a cure for MS.”

Supporters can also donate by rounding up their bill at the register, purchasing $1, $2 and $5 paper cutouts.