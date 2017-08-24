A crowdfunding platform wants to assist communities affected by the wildfires.

Community Futures Stuart Nechako operates InvestLocalBC a crowdfunding platform aimed at small and medium sized businesses and non-profits.

InvestLocalBC usually operates under a “fixed funding” model that assumes administrative fees of a 5% commission.

However, spokesperson Tom Bulmer says they’ll be waving their administration fees for any approved wildfire related campaigns.

“So that would remove one financial barrier, people would be able to use our platform and raise the money for whatever it is, whatever project it is whether it would be a building that got burnt down at your local sporting centre or something of that nature and you need to replace it.”

Bulmer believes their platform could come in handy to a large base of groups. “The fire ravaged communities are going to have huge problems in rebuilding and reorganizing and getting their communities back on track. Using a local crowdfunding platform such as InvestLocalBC can really help bring local people to help rebuild local towns.”

The Vanderhoof-based group has also partnered with Fundrazr to make sure campaigns reach a larger audience.

You can find out more at http://www.investlocalbc.ca.

It is available to anyone in the province.