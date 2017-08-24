A pyramid scheme, originally surfacing in the Lower Mainland earlier this year, has allegedly made its way to Northern BC.

In June, Coquitlam Mounties warned the public of a system in which eight women were asked to pay a recruiter $5,000, and mark it as a non-taxable ‘gift.’

In return, they would receive as much as $40,000.

“These are illegal under the competition act,” says Prince George RCMP Corporal Craig Douglass.

“Ultimately, there’s always somebody that won’t pay, or doesn’t get paid, so somebody will lose that money and it will continue until that happens.”

Douglass adds sometimes these schemes can even take place between family and friends, and to not be tempted by offers sounding ‘too-good-to-be-true.’

“There’s a considerable risk! You’re giving away your money in the hopes that somebody else will buy them, and provide that money back. So essentially, just walk away from it; common sense comes into play here, and just stay away from anything that’s high-risk.”

He advises the public to simply use common sense, and keep your hard-earned money.

If you think you’re a victim of fraud, or if you’ve become part of a gifting scheme, you are advised to call your local detachment.