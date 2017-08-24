Police in Prince George would like witnesses to come forward following the death of 40-year old Neal Kumar Jaswal.

Just before 8 o’clock Sunday morning, police located his body inside his 1994 black Ford Mustang.

Police believe the evidence at the crime scene indicates Jaswal had been murdered and the Serious Crime Unit will conduct the investigation.

According to investigators, Jaswal was driving his vehicle at the Northwood Pulp Mill Road and Noranda Road area prior to his death

Police are seeking the public’s help to see if anyone came across his Mustang between August 17 to 20th.

Anyone with information is asked to call the local detachment or Crime Stoppers.