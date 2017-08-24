Local Mounties are asking for help in finding a 46-year-old man, who was reported missing on Wednesday.

However, Lloyd Sword has not been in any communication with his family since the end of July, something they’re referring to as out-of-character.

A thorough investigation has begun in searching for the local resident, who also goes by the name Aiden Rylie, especially on social media.

Sword is described as:

White

5’10”

190 pounds

Blue eyes

Short brown hair

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.