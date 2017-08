The Prince George RCMP are asking for help in locating a wanted man.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jason Gordon Mease, 39, from Prince George. He is accused of breaching the conditions of his undertaking on May 23.

He is described as First Nations, 5’8″ and about 190 lbs. He has a tattoo of a dragon on his right forearm.

RCMP say Mease should not be confronted as he is considered violent. If you see him, contact the Prince George RCMP of your local detachment.