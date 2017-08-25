The new Hadih House Playground in Prince George | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

The Hadih House has a new playground for kids in early development, thanks to the United Way of Northern BC (UWNBC).

The Carney Hill Neighbourhood Centre Society (CHNCS) led the project, which was unveiled in conjunction with its second annual summer block party on Pine Street.

“There isn’t a lot of play-spaces in the neighbourhood for children beyond the schools,” says CHNCS Executive Director Toni Carleton.

“So this will be an opportunity for children to have a safe accessible playground that’s going to support their early years of development, with regards to growing smarter coordination and physical development.”

She also hopes this will bring young families in the community closer together and simply have fun with their children.

“Playing for children is how they learn, so it’s really important to have play-spaces that reflect their needs, that are safe developmentally, and give them an opportunity to use their physical bodies and fun ways.”

#HadihHouse thanks all partners in helping with construction of playground; wanted to focus on children in early years | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/wtJuZn4YMz — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) August 25, 2017

The set includes slides, monkey bars, climbing steps, a fire pole, and even a steering wheel.

The playground was also supported by the Lheidli T’enneh First Nation, the Carrier Sekani Tribal Council (CSTC), and Carrier Sekani Family Services (CSFS).