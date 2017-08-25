The NDP government’s cancellation of tolls on the Port Mann and Golden Ears Bridges was not unexpected according to Prince George-Valemount MLA Shirley Bond.

Also the Finance Critic, she says while it may sound great for commuters on paper, nearly 180 jobs will be lost as a result.

“People were involved in the tolling processes attached to the two bridges. We want to know the details, we want to see how British Columbians are going to be impacted, and my biggest concern is the whole transition of debt to taxpayer-supported and what that does for the bottom line.”

Bond calls Premier John Horgan’s words ironic when speaking of residents not paying for something they don’t use.

“This debt will, in its essence, be shared by all British Columbians. We delivered this government a $2.7 billion surplus, and we want to know how it’s going to be spent. We want to make sure that continues to be the case today and in the future.”

She says she’ll be examining the hard numbers in the days ahead, but adds she’s already heard a number of complaints from across Northern BC.