The BC Ministry of Environment and Northern Health have officially taken away the Smoky Skies Bulletin out of the Prince George area.
According to the authority, conditions have improved enough for the advisory to be lifted.
However, small concentrations of fine particulate matter will vary still due to changing weather patterns, winds, and temperatures.
The bulletin was initially issued on August 4th.
Areas still under the advisory include Quesnel and Williams Lake.
FRI: Smoky Skies #airquality bulletin updated for Interior #BritishColumbia https://t.co/I5SD5aHMGU @Northern_Health @Interior_Health
— Env Report BC (@EnvReportBC) August 25, 2017