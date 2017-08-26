Despite evacuation orders and alerts being rescinded in most wildfire-affected areas of BC, some evacuees have chosen to stay in Prince George for the time being.

The number has decreased to less than 20 people and as a result, the City is moving the Emergency Reception area to the Service Centre at City Hall.

This will take effect Monday morning, moving over from the Prince George Conference and Civic Centre.

Those needing Emergency Social Services are being asked to inquire at the Service Centre, which will be open Monday to Friday from 8:30AM to 5PM.

Since the operations centre was set up early last month, more than 10,700 people registered in Prince George during wildfire evacuations.

