The BC Wildfire Service has lifted campfire bans in the North on Wednesday due to improving conditions.

Fires no larger than 0.5-metres by 0.5-metres are acceptable in backyard and camping areas.

Chief Fire Information Officer Kevin Skrepnek says they looked at several scientific factors before making the decision.

“If you were to take a look at the Prince George Fire Centre right now and the Northwest Fire Centre as well, large areas of that part of the province are now in a lower fire danger rating than in the south. Not to say there isn’t any exceptions; the Vanderhoof Forest District is going to remain with the campfire ban in place. We also based that on the forecast weather ahead.”

Skrepnek is asking people however to stay vigilant and aware of the current wildfire situation as conditions could change on a moment’s notice.

“We still need people to be very cautious out there with campfire use and anything larger than a campfire is still restricted, and that’s right across the province. There’s certainly potential for that to change, should we see a shift in the weather in that part of the province, but at this point the threat level has decreased to the point where we don’t think a campfire fire ban is necessary.”

He says it’s very rare Northern BC even sees campfire bans during this time of year.

