Jamie Macdonald (Bottom row, 2nd right) of Fort St. James among other Team Canada selections for PyeongChang 2018 | Speed Skating Canada

There will be at least one athlete representing Northern BC at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Short-track speedskater Jamie Macdonald (#258 in photo right) has been selected to represent Canada on the world stage in South Korea.

She finished second place in points on the last day of the Canadian qualifiers to make the cut, placing second in the 1,000-metre race and fourth in the 500-metre contest.

In a statement, the Fort St. James native says it’s overwhelming to slip on the maple leaf alongside her teammates.

“It hasn’t quite hit me, but it’s incredible. We’ll have a very strong team, I’m so proud of these girls. We all push each other so hard in training, and we’ve all worked so hard over this summer. It’ll be an incredible experience for all of us.”

The trials took place in Montreal last week; this will be the first-ever Olympic appearance for the 22-year-old.

The PyeongChang 2018 Games start on February 9th.