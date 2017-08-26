It was a chippy start to the Canada West men’s soccer season for the UNBC Timberwolves.

UNBC battled to a 1-1 draw against their arch-rivals the TRU Wolfpack on Saturday at the North Cariboo Senior Soccer League Fields.

“I love it and that’s how it should be,” says Josh Banton, TRU defender. “Every player and the crowd is excited and that’s what we came here for.”

It was an intense beginning to the match as both squads were fast and physical out of the gate with neither side giving much room for their opponent.

“That’s what it takes to get to the next level. Obviously they have a national berth and they are ready no matter who is matched up against them,” says Cody Gysbers, UNBC defender.

“We are ready for anything, we would like to keep it on the ground but we can play in other ways too.”

Mitchell Popadynetz rippled the mesh for the Wolfpack thanks to a controversial free kick deep inside T-Wolves territory making it 1-0 TRU at halftime.

The Timberwolves controlled much of the play after the goal and had several chances to tie the contest with the best one coming off the boot of Brett Bobier who kicked it wide past TRU goalkeeper Lubomir Magolden.

In the second half, the physical tone continued starting with an early collision between Timberwolves forward Stuart Rowlands making contact with Magolden and TRU defender Finlay McPhie.

Rowlands was also involved in another hard play against Banton at midfield.

The bad blood continued to spill over after a hard play between Gysbers and Wolfpack forward James Fraser, which resulted in a yellow card against the T-Wolves. “I think a lot of the cards throughout the game could have been prevented,” says Ty Venhola, UNBC goalkeeper. “Usually there are a lot of cards between us and both teams will be looking to reduce that tomorrow.”

Gordon Hall ran into a loose ball off of a Tofa Fakunle corner kick tying the game at 1-1.

The Timberwolves had a chance to take the lead after a nice rush by Fakunle connected by Francesco Bartolillo who was stopped in tight by Magolden.

UNBC had another chance to win the game after Bartolillo chipped a pass to Rowlands who ripped it wide right over the goal.

Timberwolves midfielder Josh McAvoy was given a red card forcing them to play with 10 men the rest of the game.

Both teams play again tomorrow at 1pm from the NCSSL fields.