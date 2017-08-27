An internationally-known system for growing your own vegetables in small yards and gardens has arrived in Prince George.

Christie Local Agri helps residents, within a 10-kilometre radius of the Heritage area, produce plots in whatever space they have to work with at no charge.

Owner and operator Kasandra Christie says the business relies heavily on the community’s support and generosity.

“I use what I call ‘Land-Share’ Agreements. Basically, I go and analyze the plot that is offered to me, and then once agreed upon, the owner of the land, or yard, or plot receives a weekly box of vegetables from me, which consists a variety of goods.”

The method of ‘urban farming’ is notably popular in places like the Lower Mainland where spaces are limited.

Christie believes this is the future of gardening.

“This is getting away and breaking free from the Monsanto’s of the world. We import more and more food every single year in Canada, and it’s making local food availability more scarce.”

She says nearly 45 million acres of land is untouched in the world, which should be used to enhance food supplies without the need for chemicals.

