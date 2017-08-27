The UNBC Timberwolves men’s soccer continued their heated rivalry against the TRU Wolfpack to conclude the opening weekend of the Canada West soccer season on Sunday.

After a tentative start, the Timberwolves had the majority of the chances in the first half which was highlighted by an excellent effort player by Tofa Fakunle who outworked a Wolfpack defender and then fed it to Stuart Rowlands who booted it past TRU goalkeeper Lubomir Magdolen making it 1-0 UNBC.

“I have had quite a bit of trouble finishing actually,” says Rowlands. “Counting the first three weeks of pre-season this was my first goal in a CIS game but for now I am pretty happy with it and can’t complain.”

Mitchell Popadynetz potted his second goal of the weekend for TRU striking it past a sprawled out Ty Venhola tying the game at one apiece.

UNBC had a chance to retake the lead before the end of the first half as Dan Goodey ripped a hard shot into the chest of Magdolen.

TRU had a chance to take the lead when James Fraser broke through defenders and shot it past Venhola but Conrad Rowlands booted it out before it went in.

The Wolfpack continued to hem the T-Wolves deep in their zone led by a golden opportunity by Finaly McPhie to score but ripped wide of the goal.

Cody Gysbers gave UNBC the led following a strong corner kick from Goodey heading it past Magdolen for a 2-1 lead.

Magdolen says it was tough to be on the losing side of a goaltending battle.

“That’s keepers, it’s a lot of pressure and Venhola played unbelievable and made a few good stops there and I made a few good stops but that’s just the game. The pressure is there and that is how we played.”

Anatoli Leveille could have tied it for TRU but was robbed point blank by Venhola

keeping the T-Wolves lead at 2-1.

Timberwolves head coach Steve Simonson was a little more vocal behind the bench who says there was a simple reason for that.

“The players weren’t great, we looked tired and not confident so I felt I had give them that and some more direction and that is why I did it – just to will them over the line as we were up against it for a big part of that game.”

First-year player Joel Watson got his first action of the season after subbing off Jonah Smith.

UNBC improves to (1-0-1) and will head on the road next weekend to play the Trinity Western Spartans.