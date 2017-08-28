The smouldering wood pellet silo at Pacific Bioenergy is still going, even though crews worked through the weekend to deal with the situation.

“It’s been a very slow methodical process, mostly with safety in mind because of the time it takes to get the pellets settled properly and water them down,” says spokesperson Kevin Brown. “It’s taking a lot longer than anyone had anticipated.”

In situations like these, brown says it’s best to be safe, rather than end up sorry.

“It’s a really complex removable process that’s under way. Things are moving slower than anticipated but the really good news is that it’s being done safely. Prince George Fire and Rescue has been monitoring that work since the incident began Thursday morning.”

Brown says PG Fire Rescue’s expertise and support has been very helpful. He emphasizes that there is no flame at the facility but some wood pellets in one of their silos are burning.

The smoke has been noticeable in the downtown area but Brown says there’s no cause for concern as it is the same smoke that comes from wood pellet stoves.

He expects work on the situation to continue through this week.