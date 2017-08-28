The 9th annual Burgers to Beat MS fundraiser hosted by A & W restaurants across Canada including Prince George was a success.

The Westgate location raised the most money at $5,812, that’s down from last year’s mark of $7,100.

Over $8,500 was raised when combining all locations in the city.

The campaign has raised over $9 million dollars since its inception.

It is the largest yearly corporate fundraiser that the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada is involved in.

Two dollars from every Teen Burger sold was donated to the MS Society.