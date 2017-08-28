The Prince George RCMP have issued nearly 489 speeding tickets since the school year ended.

The RCMP’s Municipal Traffic Services Section included Road Safety as one of the Strategic Initiatives this year, after receiving frequent complaints about speeders in the city.

Of these tickets, 20 were for drivers going more than 40 kilometres per above the speed limit. These drivers were handed a ticket with at least $368 and had their cars impounded for a week.

While the RCMP continues to crack down on speeders, it’s reminding drivers to slow down and keep city roads safe.