The Prince George RCMP have issued 489 speeding tickets since the school year ended.

The RCMP’s Municipal Traffic Services Section included road safety as one of its Strategic Initiatives this year after receiving frequent complaints about speeders in the city.

Twenty of these tickets were handed to drivers going more than 40 kilometres per hour above the speed limit. These drivers were handed tickets worth at least $368 and had their cars impounded for a week.

While the RCMP continues to crack down on speeders, it’s reminding drivers to slow down and keep city roads safe.