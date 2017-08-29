The evacuation order for the area affected by the Kluskoil Lake Wildfire has been rescinded.

The order was rescinded by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako on August 28. It affected the area south of Chedakuz FSR, west to the boundary of Entiako Provincial Park, and south east to the border of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako Electoral Area “E” (Francois/Ootsa Lake Rural).

There is still an area restriction order in place for these areas.

You can find more information on evacuation orders and alerts on the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako website.

For information on fires and Area Restriction Orders in the area, go to the BC Wildfire website.

Here is a map of the affected area: